Ukraine and Czech Republic hold another round of talks on security agreement

Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva held another round of talks with the Czech side on signing a bilateral security agreement.

As noted, the Czech delegation was headed by Director General for Security and Multilateral Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic David Konecsky. The talks were held on behalf of the President of Ukraine and the Head of the Presidential Office and in pursuance of the Group of Seven Joint Declaration.

"The parties noted significant progress in the preparation of the draft of the future agreement and agreed on further steps to finalise it so that the leaders of the states could sign the document in the near future," the statement said.

Earlier, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said that a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine would be signed on 18 July 2024.