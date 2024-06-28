Ukraine has already signed 20 security agreements with its allies. This provides $60 billion in annual support over next 4 years - Shmyhal

The security agreements that Ukraine has signed with its allies provide for military support worth $60 billion annually over the next four years.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said this during a regular government meeting, Censor.NET reports.

"Ukraine has already signed 20 security agreements with its allies, including the EU and the US. This is a unique story that opens up new opportunities for cooperation in the defence sector and provides the basis for our future security in peacetime," he said.

Shmyhal added that according to these agreements, our partners plan to provide Ukraine with total military support worth $60 billion annually over the next 4 years.

As a reminder, on 27 June, Ukraine signed an agreement on security guarantees with the EU, as well as Estonia and Lithuania.

On 13 June, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Joe Biden signed a bilateral security agreement between the two countries.

On 28 June, Slovenia will sign a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine.

