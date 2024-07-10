Poroshenko Foundation will restore equipment destroyed as result of Russian attack, which was installed by Foundation in OKHMATDYT hospital over last 10 years

The Poroshenko Foundation will restore the equipment destroyed as a result of the Russian attack, which was installed by the Foundation at the OKHMATDYT hospital over the past 10 years. This will also apply to the restoration of one of the departments built by the Foundation's efforts and at the expense of the Foundation.

This was reported by Maryna Poroshenko, Censor.NET informs with reference to the EU press service.

As it is known, the Poroshenko Foundation and Roshen have been patronizing the OKHMATDYT children's hospital for ten years. During this time, UAH 100 million has been allocated for equipment, repairs and reconstruction.

Maryna Poroshenko met with Volodymyr Zhovnir, General Director of the OKHMATDYT Children's Hospital, and together with him inspected the extent of the destruction of the medical facility.

"We are standing near the 11th building, the very building that 10 years ago we started restoring and renovating, making it modern, filling it with modern equipment and everything necessary for it to function in the new conditions, and for doctors to provide medical services at a completely different level. A lot of work has been done. The entire electrical wiring in this building was replaced, which is a very high-tech work necessary to connect the equipment and ensure the operation of the surgical wards and intensive care. Also, a concentrated air unit was installed on the roof, and a very large unit with liquefied oxygen, which is supplied to the intensive care and surgery wards. Thank God, she survived, because it would have been an additional explosion. It works. There are two elevators, one of them is working, the other, unfortunately, is damaged," explains Maryna Poroshenko.

"I want to thank all our doctors, they are real heroes, they covered the children with their bodies right on the surgical tables. Many were injured. Eternal memory to doctor Svitlana Lukianchuk, who, unfortunately, died when she returned to check whether everyone was evacuated," Maryna Poroshenko said.