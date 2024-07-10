Boy who was in Okhmatdyt during missile attack on 8 July died in hospital - Liashko

The first child victim among the patients who were in the National Children's Hospital Okhmatdyt during the terrorist attack on 8 July has been confirmed.

Health Minister Viktor Liashko wrote about this on his Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

Liashko noted that a little boy died, who was in critical condition in the intensive care unit of Okhmatdyt at the time of the missile attack. After the Russian attack, he was transported to a hospital in Kyiv.

"We extend our sincere condolences to the family of the boy. We will never forgive Russian terrorists who kill our children," the minister wrote.

Watch more: Zelenskyy on death of Ukrainian children as result of Russian attacks: At such moments, you want to kill Putin. VIDEO

Russian attack on Okhmatdyt on 8 July

On the morning of 8 July, Russian proxies launched a missile attack on Kyiv. A rocket hit the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Shevchenkivskyi district, Mayor Vitalii Klytschko said.

As a result of the Russian attack, the hospital buildings were damaged, some of the medical facility's buildings were destroyed, and windows and glass were smashed. Health Minister Viktor Liashko said that the Russian strike damaged the toxicology and oncology departments, intensive care units and operating theatres.

More than 600 patients were evacuated from Okhmatdyt, the largest multidisciplinary children's hospital in Ukraine, 100 of them to other hospitals, and 50 people were injured, including 7 children.

As of 9 July, emergency and rescue operations at the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv have been completed: 2 people were killed and 32 injured.