Air raid alert was announced throughout Ukraine due to takeoff in Russia of carrier of "Kinzhals" - MiG-31K aircraft (updated)

An air raid alert was announced throughout Ukraine due to the takeoff in Russia of MiG-31K aircraft - a carrier of Kinzhal missiles.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Attention! Missile danger throughout Ukraine! A MiG-31K aircraft has been recorded!" the Air Force warned.

At 9:20 p.m. all-clear signal was given. The air raid alert lasted 24 minutes.

Read more: Russian missile attack on Voznesensk: One person killed and eight injured, including mayor