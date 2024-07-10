Air raid alert was announced throughout Ukraine due to takeoff in Russia of carrier of "Kinzhals" - MiG-31K aircraft (updated)
An air raid alert was announced throughout Ukraine due to the takeoff in Russia of MiG-31K aircraft - a carrier of Kinzhal missiles.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
"Attention! Missile danger throughout Ukraine! A MiG-31K aircraft has been recorded!" the Air Force warned.
At 9:20 p.m. all-clear signal was given. The air raid alert lasted 24 minutes.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password