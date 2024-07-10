ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12778 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
3 431 2

Russian missile attack on Voznesensk: One person killed and eight injured, including mayor

Обстріл Миколаївщини

Today, on 10 July, Russians launched a missile attack on the city of Voznesensk in Mykolaiv region, leaving one dead and one wounded.

This was announced by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitalii Kim, Censor.NET reports.

"One person was killed as a result of the rocket attack on Voznesensk. Eight people were injured, all in moderate condition," the statement said.

See more: During Russian shelling, direct hits damaged construction of fire station in Zaporizhzhia. PHOTOS

It is also reported that the mayor of Voznesensk was wounded in the attack.

As reported earlier, on the afternoon of 10 July, Russian troops attacked a civilian facility in the city of Voznesensk, Mykolaiv region.

Author: 

Mykolayivska region (503) shoot out (13679)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 