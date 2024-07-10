Russian missile attack on Voznesensk: One person killed and eight injured, including mayor
Today, on 10 July, Russians launched a missile attack on the city of Voznesensk in Mykolaiv region, leaving one dead and one wounded.
This was announced by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitalii Kim, Censor.NET reports.
"One person was killed as a result of the rocket attack on Voznesensk. Eight people were injured, all in moderate condition," the statement said.
It is also reported that the mayor of Voznesensk was wounded in the attack.
As reported earlier, on the afternoon of 10 July, Russian troops attacked a civilian facility in the city of Voznesensk, Mykolaiv region.
