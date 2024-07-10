Tomorrow, electricity will be cut off throughout day. Restrictions will be tightened due to heat - Ukrenergo

Tomorrow, 11 July, electricity consumption restrictions will be introduced throughout the day throughout Ukraine.

This is stated in the message of Ukrenergo.

"From 4:00 to 11:00 p.m., the regional power distribution companies will be shutting off simultaneously for four categories of consumers. In the remaining hours, three categories of consumers will be shutting off," the company said.

The reason for the tightening of restrictions is the increase in consumption in the heat.

On 10 July, regional power distribution companies impose consumption restrictions throughout the day.

Earlier, Ukrenergo CEO Volodymyr Kudrytskyi said that the electricity situation in Ukraine would improve in August after scheduled repairs of nuclear power units and changes in weather conditions.