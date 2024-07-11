US plans to deploy long-range weapons in Germany after 2026 - White House

From 2026, the United States plans to deploy long-range weapons in Germany. These are SM-6 anti-aircraft missiles, Tomahawk cruise missiles, as well as hypersonic weapons.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to the Voice of America, this is stated in a joint statement of the governments of Germany and the United States within the framework of the NATO summit.

"In 2026, the United States will begin episodic deployment of long-range missiles as part of planning for the long-term future deployment of these missiles," the White House said in a statement.

As part of the full deployment of long-range weapons systems, the US will deploy SM-6 anti-aircraft missiles, Tomahawk cruise missiles, as well as hypersonic weapons, which have a significantly longer range than other ground-based firepower in Europe.

"Employing these leading capabilities will demonstrate the United States' commitment to NATO and its contribution to European integrated deterrence," the statement said.

It will be recalled that the USA and Ukraine are discussing the possibility of expanding the permission to use American weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation.