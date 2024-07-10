US and Ukraine are discussing possibility of expanding authorization for handle US weapons on territory of RF - Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Smith

The United States and Ukraine are carefully working on the issue of using American long-range weapons to strike at Russian territory.

This was stated by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Christopher Smith, Censor.NET reports citing Voice of America.

"We will continue to adjust and adapt our security assistance and guidance based on the operational and strategic needs of our partners in Ukraine," he said.

He added that the United States condemns Russia's attacks on civilians "in the strongest possible terms."

"And we will do everything in our power to help Ukraine counter these threats, either in the air or by striking them where they occur. In a sense, this is in line with our policy," he assured.

The State Department spokesman also said that the United States is "working carefully and closely with our Ukrainian counterparts to adapt and customize the security assistance and guidance we provide with that assistance to address these threats."

"These discussions are ongoing. I don't want to 'telegraph' any of our strikes to the Russians, but we are working carefully with Ukraine on this critical issue and will continue to work closely together," Smith added.

