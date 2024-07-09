Kirby: US has no plans to lift restrictions on Ukrainian Armed Forces to strike deep into Russian territory

The US policy on strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Russian territory with US weapons has not changed.

This was stated at a briefing at the White House by John Kirby, the coordinator for strategic communications of the US National Security Council, hromadske reports, Censor.NET informs.

A representative of the US presidential administration was asked whether Washington plans to lift restrictions on the Ukrainian Armed Forces on strikes deep into Russian territory after the massive Russian attack on Ukraine on 8 July, in particular after the targeted attack on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital.

In response, Kirby said that as of today, the United States has no plans to lift restrictions on the Ukrainian Defence Forces to strike deep into Russian territory with American weapons.

"There are no changes in US policy. Ukraine can continue to use US weapons for strikes near the border with Russia. This is still the case," the White House official said.

As previously reported by the Washington Post, the United States has restricted the use of US weapons to strike the Russian Federation. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are prohibited from attacking targets more than 100 km from the border and from striking key Russian airfields.

Massive shelling of Ukraine on 8 July

On the morning of 8 July, Russian troops carried out a massive missile attack on Ukraine. The invaders fired more than 40 missiles of various types at Ukraine. In particular, at Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Sloviansk, and Kramatorsk.

In Kyiv, residential buildings, infrastructure and two children's hospitals, including the largest children's hospital in Ukraine, Okhmatdyt, were damaged.

As of 21.23, 27 people (including 3 children) were killed in Kyiv. 82 people were injured.

In Kryvyi Rih, a rocket hit a business and a residential area. According to the latest reports, 11 people were killed and more than 40 others sustained injuries of varying severity.

In Dnipro, there were hits in two districts: a service station was damaged in one location and a multi-storey building in the other. One person was reported dead and one injured.

