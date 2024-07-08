Germany promises to accept sick Ukrainian children for treatment after Russian shelling of Okhmatdyt

Germany is ready to accept Ukrainian children for treatment after the Russian missile attack on the Okhmatdyt hospital on July 8.

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach announced this on the social network X after a conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Viktor Liashko, Censor.NET reports.

Lauterbach emphasized that his country is ready to accept all sick children who need it at any time. According to him, the next rescue flight will leave on Wednesday, July 10.

"With the targeted attack on the children's hospital, Putin has once again shown that he is a war criminal," the German official added.

A strike on Okhmatdyt

On the morning of July 8, ruscists launched a missile attack on Kyiv. A missile hit the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in the Shevchenkivskyi district, Mayor Vitalii Klytschko said.

Patients who were treated at the children's hospital will be transferred to other hospitals in the capital.

Health Minister Viktor Liashko said that the toxicology and oncology departments, intensive care and operating rooms were damaged as a result of the Russian strike.

As of 8:48 p.m. on July 8, as result of the enemy's hit, two hospital staff members were killed and 50 people were wounded, including 7 children.

