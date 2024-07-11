Occupiers hit Sumy region with ballistic missiles at night, attacked border with drones in morning

On the night of 11 July, the Russian military attacked Sumy region with Iskander-M ballistic missiles. In the morning, FPV drones struck at the civilian infrastructure of the town of Seredyna-Buda

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Sumy CMA and the regional prosecutor's office.

The enemy directed ballistic missiles at the Krolevets community. One person was wounded as a result of the attack.

In addition, at night and in the morning, the Russians fired 14 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 42 explosions were recorded. Bilopilska, Miropilska, Krasnopilska, Velykopysarivska, Novoslobidska, Krolevetska and Seredyno-Budska communities were shelled.

On the morning of 11 July, the enemy attacked the civilian infrastructure of Seredyna-Buda with FPV drones.

"On 11 July 2024, at about 7:00 a.m., using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the occupiers attacked the civilian infrastructure of Seredyna-Buda, Shostka district, with FPV drones. As a result, a residential building caught fire," the regional prosecutor's office said.

It is noted that the enemy used the FPV drone again in that area when local residents came to extinguish the fire. Two men, aged 55 and 56, sustained shrapnel wounds.

