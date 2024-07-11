Greenpeace opens official office in Ukraine

The global environmental organization Greenpeace has opened an office in Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to HMH.

It is noted that the representative office was registered on June 18, 2024.

Its director, Nataliia Hozak, said that Greenpeace in Ukraine operated from 1991 to 1998 and resumed its activities only in 2022, after the start of the full-scale invasion.

"During these two years, we implemented projects with the help of partner organizations funded by Greenpeace. And now we have our own office in Kyiv," said Nataliia Hozak.

Ms. Hozak also noted that there are currently several Facebook pages with the name Greenpeace that do not represent the organization.

Read more: EU to open innovative defense office in Kyiv - Leyen

In addition, there are four NGOs registered in Ukraine that position themselves as Greenpeace but have no relation to the international community.

"We will encourage them to change their names to avoid confusion," emphasized the director.