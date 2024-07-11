Sweden joins "international drone coalition" for Ukraine

Sweden has joined an international coalition of drones to help Ukraine - Swedish Defense Minister Pål Johnson signed an agreement at the NATO summit in Washington.

This is reported on the website of the Swedish Ministry of Defense, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Drones have become an important part of modern warfare and are of great importance for Ukraine to be able to stop Russian attacks, especially on the ground, and to collect information on the battlefield. Together with other countries, we will support Ukraine in the Drone Coalition in procuring, supplying and training drone pilots," Jonson said.

Thus, Sweden, along with eleven other countries, will join a coalition that will support the Ukrainian Armed Forces with unmanned aerial vehicles through joint procurement. The program may also include systematic training of personnel.

The coalition also includes Australia, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, and the U.K. It is co-chaired by Latvia and the U.K.