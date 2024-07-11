Denmark will finance production of 18 Ukrainian self-propelled guns "Bohdana" - Ministry of Defense of Denmark

The first 18 Ukrainian self-propelled guns 2S22 Bohdana, sponsored by Denmark, will arrive in Ukraine in the coming months.

This was reported by the Danish Ministry of Defence, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that assistance in the production of this particular weapon is based on the recommendations of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine and the Ministry of Strategic Industries.

Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen stressed that such orders have obvious logistical advantages and contribute to the development of the defense industry in Ukraine.

"I hope that more countries will follow the Danish procurement model in Ukraine. The capabilities of Ukrainians to produce equipment are greater than the funding they have now," the Danish Defence Minister said.

Reference.

The 2S22 Bohdana is a Ukrainian self-propelled artillery system. The gun has a caliber of 155 mm, which is in line with NATO standards.

Its production began in 2015 at the Kramatorsk Heavy Machine Tool Plant.

The howitzer completed combat trials in January 2022 and received its baptism of fire in June of the same year during the battle for Zmeinyi Island in the Black Sea. The howitzer destroyed a Russian Pantsyr anti-aircraft missile and gun system used by the Russian army to cover the island and also helped destroy a radar station.

