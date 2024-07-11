Four people were injured as result of GAB strike on Borova

Today, on July 11, Russians attacked Borova in the Kharkiv region with a GAB, there were victims and destruction.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the enemy struck the village of Borova, Izium district, with a GAB at about 16 hours. As a result of the strike, a fire broke out in a private household.



It is also known that four civilians were injured: two men aged 52 and 69 and two women aged 30 and 70. They received medical aid on the spot.



The strike also damaged 12 private houses. The liquidation of the consequences is ongoing.

