Russia's losses over the two months of the offensive in the Kharkiv region amount to 91% of the personnel.

Colonel Viktor Solimchuk, Chief of Staff and Deputy Commander of the Kharkiv military operation, said this at a briefing, Censor.NET reports citing Army Inform.

He noted that the Russian army has engaged 10,350 people in offensive actions in the border areas of the Kharkiv region, which began two months ago.

As of early July, Russia lost 2,939 people killed and 6,509 wounded in the Kharkiv sector. Another 45 occupiers surrendered.

Read more: Forced evacuation of children in certain settlements of Kharkiv and Donetsk regions

"In other words, the enemy's estimated losses in our direction amount to approximately 91%," said Solimchuk.

During this period, the invaders have already lost most of their 138th motorized rifle brigade in Vovchansk and "' killed' the 83rd and 157th tank regiments.

In addition, the 83rd Air Assault Brigade is constantly suffering losses, sometimes losing several dozen people a day, which is confirmed by both prisoners and radio intercepts.

See more: Russians shelled Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi: 2 people killed, 4 more injured. PHOTOS

The OTG "Kharkiv" said that, given the huge losses, the command of the Russian occupation forces is forced to withdraw units from other areas, introduce reserves, and engage the so-called volunteer Orthodox communist-fascist brigades. One of them is named after Alexander Nevsky.

At the same time, the Armed Forces emphasized that Russian troops still have a fairly serious offensive potential. The enemy is regrouping, restoring its forces and logistics, and preparing assault groups in the rear.

"We realize the power of the occupation forces, we understand their intentions. And our soldiers, artillery and drones are making significant and tangible adjustments to the enemy's plans. All his attempts to increase his efforts and expand the zone of control are unsuccessful. Along the entire state border and frontline, we will continue to destroy the occupiers, destroying their aggressive plans," added Solimchuk.

Read more: Occupiers attack Bohuslavka in Kharkiv region, two wounded

Earlier, Forbes wrote that Ukrainian defenders defeated Russia's elite 83rd Airborne Brigade in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region.