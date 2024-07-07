Occupiers attack Bohuslavka in Kharkiv region, two wounded

On the afternoon of 7 July, Russian invaders attacked the village of Bohuslavka in the Borivska community in the Kharkiv region. Two people - a 48-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman - were injured.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.

According to the official, the 70-year-old woman was hospitalised in serious condition. The injured man was diagnosed with shrapnel wounds to his legs.

Syniehubov added that the elimination of the consequences of the enemy strike continues.

Watch more: Defence forces destroy group of occupiers with accurate ammunition drops. VIDEO