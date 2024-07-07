ENG
Defence forces destroy group of occupiers with accurate ammunition drops. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 30th Separate Mechanised Brigade are destroying the occupiers with accurate ammunition drops from drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Operational Armed Forces of Ukraine Telegram channel.

