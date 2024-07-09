Russians shelled Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi: 2 people killed, 4 more injured. PHOTOS
On 9 July, in the afternoon, Russian troops massively shelled the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi in Kharkiv region. Two people were killed.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.
According to the investigation, on 9 July, from 4:10 to 4:40 p.m., the Russian armed forces carried out air strikes on the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi. Two people were killed: A 73-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman.
A 40-year-old man, an 88-year-old woman and an 18-year-old girl were injured. A 73-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction.
It is also reported that residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged in the settlement. Fires broke out.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password