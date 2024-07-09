Russians shelled Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi: 2 people killed, 4 more injured. PHOTOS

On 9 July, in the afternoon, Russian troops massively shelled the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi in Kharkiv region. Two people were killed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

According to the investigation, on 9 July, from 4:10 to 4:40 p.m., the Russian armed forces carried out air strikes on the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi. Two people were killed: A 73-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman.

A 40-year-old man, an 88-year-old woman and an 18-year-old girl were injured. A 73-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction.

It is also reported that residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged in the settlement. Fires broke out.















