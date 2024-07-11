Russians attacked Dniprovskyi district of Kherson

Dniprovskyi district of Kherson came under fire from the occupiers, explosions were reported in the city.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kherson MMA Roman Mrochko.

"Explosions are heard in Kherson! Dniprovskyi district of the city is under fire. The Russian army is attacking from the temporarily occupied left bank.



Do not stay in the open space. Move to safer places. Take care of yourself!" - the message reads.

