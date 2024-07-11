Two people were injured as result of Russian attack on Nikopol district, infrastructure, high-rise buildings, gas pipeline and power line were damaged. PHOTOS (updated)

The occupiers attacked the Pokrov community of Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk region with a kamikaze drone, injuring two people. Chervonohryhorivka, Myrove and Marhanets communities, as well as Nikopol, were also under fire.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military District Administration Serhii Lysak.

Thus, in the Pokrov district, two people were injured by a kamikaze drone strike. A 65-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman sustained shrapnel wounds. They will be treated on an outpatient basis.



In addition, the attack damaged private houses, an outbuilding, a car, and a power line.

Update on the shelling

As the head of the RMA later reported, today's attacks were loud in Chervonohryhorivka, Myrove and Marhanets communities, as well as in Nikopol.

The Russians attacked with kamikaze drones and artillery.

The attacks damaged infrastructure, high-rise buildings, four private houses and five country houses, an outbuilding, and several cars. Another car caught fire, which was extinguished by rescuers, as well as dry grass fires. In addition, a gas pipeline and a power line were damaged.

