Russians attacked Nikopol district with heavy artillery and UAVs: 1 person killed, 5 others wounded, including 13-year-old boy. PHOTOS

During the day on 10 July, the enemy shelled the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with heavy artillery and shot down UAVs.

This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhiy Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, most of the shelling took place in Nikopol - there is a dead man and a total of five injured, including a 13-year-old boy.



In addition, there were several fires in the city, all of which were extinguished.

The shelling damaged transport, utility, and two agricultural enterprises. In addition, 23 private houses, 6 outbuildings, greenhouses, and a building that was not in use were damaged. Two garages were destroyed, fifteen were smashed. The cars were damaged. Gas pipelines and power lines were damaged.

The Chervonohryhorivka community was also shelled, and an industrial enterprise there was damaged. It was also noisy in the Marhanets and Pokrovske communities.















