Enemy hit Nikopol with artillery: man was killed, 3 people were wounded. PHOTO

Today, 10 July 2024, Russian troops shelled Nikopol, Dnipro region, with artillery.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional State Administration Serhii Lysak on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, a 62-year-old man was killed in Nikopol. Three other people were injured - a man and a woman.

Several fires broke out in the town. Private houses, outbuildings, and cars were damaged.

