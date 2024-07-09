ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12374 visitors online
News Photo
318 0

During day, occupiers shelled Nikopol district with artillery and attacked area with UAVs. PHOTOS

On 9 July, Russian troops shelled the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery and attack UAVs.

The head of the local RMA wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Nikopol, Myrovka, and Pokrovske communities were shelled.

An agricultural enterprise was damaged in the area. 10 private houses, 3 outbuildings, gas pipelines, and a power line were damaged.

No people were injured.

Read more: Occupiers shell Kramatorsk: 4 wounded, including child

Наслідки обстрілів Нікопольщини 9 липня

Війська РФ продовжують обстрілювати Нікопольщину

Весь день Нікопольщина була під ударами російських дронів та артилерії

Внаслідок російських обстрілів на Нікопольщині пошкоджене сільськогосподарське підприємство

Author: 

shoot out (13679) Nikopol (734)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 