During day, occupiers shelled Nikopol district with artillery and attacked area with UAVs. PHOTOS

On 9 July, Russian troops shelled the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery and attack UAVs.

The head of the local RMA wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Nikopol, Myrovka, and Pokrovske communities were shelled.

An agricultural enterprise was damaged in the area. 10 private houses, 3 outbuildings, gas pipelines, and a power line were damaged.

No people were injured.

