Missile attack on Adonis clinic in Kyiv: Russia kills five medical workers. PHOTOS

A repeated attack by the Russian occupiers on the Kyiv medical institution Adonis on 8 July claimed the lives of 5 medical workers.

"The barbaric Russian attack on Kyiv medical facilities on 8 July claimed the lives of six medical workers. Let us honour their memory.

Svitlana Lukianchyk is a nephrologist at the Okhmatdyt National Children's Hospital. At the time of the strike, she was evacuating children on dialysis to a shelter. She managed to save the lives of the young patients, but not her own," the statement said.

A Russian missile hit the Adonis medical facility, killing five medics:

Victoria Bondarenko is a senior cashier. The woman is survived by two children, her son and husband are in the war zone.

Svitlana Poplavska is an obstetrician-gynaecologist and mother of three.

Tetiana Sharova is a senior nurse. In 2014, at the beginning of the war, she and her family fled the war from Donetsk. Her son was in captivity.

Viktor Brahutsa is an ultrasound diagnostics doctor. His two daughters were left without a father.

Oksana Korzh is a sister and mother of two. Her younger son graduated from school this year, and her older daughter recently gave birth to twins.

"Our deepest condolences to the families and friends. These attacks are a deliberate crime against humanity aimed at destroying civilians and those at the forefront of the struggle for life," the Foreign Ministry added.

Missile attack on Kyiv on 8 July

As reported, on the morning of 8 July, the occupiers launched missiles at the territory of Ukraine, with the main impact on Kyiv and Dnipro.

As a result of the missile attack on Kyiv, damage was recorded in 7 districts of the city - Solomianskyi, Dniprovskyi, Darnytskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Desnianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, and Holosiivskyi.

Later, it became known that the Okhmatdyt hospital in Kyiv had been hit and destroyed. As a result of the Russian attack, the hospital buildings were damaged, some of the medical facility's buildings were destroyed, and windows and glass were smashed. More than 600 patients were evacuated from the largest multidisciplinary children's hospital in Ukraine, Okhmatdyt, 100 of them to other hospitals, 50 people were injured, including 7 children.

In Kyiv, a residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district was also hit:one entranceway was completely destroyed, and 12 people were killed.

On 8 July, the ADONIS medical centre on the left bank of Kyiv was destroyed in a rocket attack. Five doctors and two patients were killed. The premises of the ISIDA Livoberezhna outpatient medical centre, which is located in the same building, were also damaged.