Bodies of four more women recovered from rubble of house in Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv. PHOTO (updated)

Rescuers recovered the bodies of four more women from the rubble of a house in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv.

This was announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klytschko in his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

In total, he said, 10 residents of the building have already died. The search and rescue operation is ongoing.

See more: Consequences of Russian attack on residential building in Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Later, Klytschko said that the body of another woman had just been removed by rescuers from the rubble of a house in Syrtsi.

"There are already 11 dead in this house," he said.

Later, the State Emergency Service published photos showing emergency rescue operations at the site of an enemy strike in Syrtsi.

Updated

"Another body of a woman was taken out of a house in Syrtsi. Today, 5 dead were taken out from under the rubble by rescuers in this house. 12 dead...", Mayor Klytschko said at 13:08.







Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on 8 July, a residential building in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district was hit: one entrance was destroyed, and residents were evacuated.

On 9 July, Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration Mykola Povoroznyk said that there may be people under the rubble in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv.

See more: Zelenskyy on consequences of yesterday’s massive attack: 38 dead, 190 wounded, rescue operations continued all night. PHOTOS

Massive shelling of Ukraine on 8 July

On the morning of 8 July, Russian troops carried out a massive missile attack on Ukraine. The invaders fired more than 40 missiles of various types at Ukraine. In particular, at Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Sloviansk, and Kramatorsk.

In Kyiv, residential buildings, infrastructure and two children's hospitals, including the largest children's hospital in Ukraine, Okhmatdyt, were damaged.

In Kryvyi Rih, a rocket hit a business and a residential area. According to the latest reports, 11 people were killed and more than 40 others sustained injuries of varying severity.

In Dnipro, there were hits in two districts: a service station was damaged in one location and a multi-storey building in the other. One person was reported dead and one injured.