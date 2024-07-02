Enemy missile is destroyed in Dnipropetrovsk region
Ukrainian military destroyed a Russian missile in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.
"An enemy missile was destroyed in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Thank you, AC East!" he wrote.
As a reminder, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a missile flying in the direction of Dnipro at 8:16 p.m.
