"Army of drones" destroyed 94 Russian cannons and 433 occupiers’ strongholds in week - Fedorov. INFOGRAPHICS

From July 1 to July 8, 147 occupiers were eliminated by the strike units provided by the "Army of Drones".

According to Censor.NET, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov wrote about this on his telegram channel.

It is noted that over the past week, UAV strike companies have hit 38 Russian tanks, 94 guns, 115 trucks, and 433 strongholds.

In addition, 38 tanks, 9 SPGs and 147 personnel were destroyed.

"Every week we collect and analyze these reports, see which units are effectively using drones, and then they will receive more drones. High-quality information is the basis for making effective decisions based on real data from the battlefield. Technology at the front and its effective use is an opportunity to gain an asymmetric advantage over the enemy and save the lives of our people," said Fedorov.

Read more: Beta testing of electronic reservation has started in Diia - Fedorov