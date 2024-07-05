Beta testing of electronic reservation has started in Diia - Fedorov
Today, the Diia app has launched beta testing of electronic reservations. It will last for several weeks, after which the online service will be released.
This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov during the general meeting of the IT Ukraine Association in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports citing DOU.
"Beta testing is going quite well through the Diia portal. The regulatory framework is already in place. Employees will be able to update their data in a few clicks, and this will be considered a military record document. Company managers will be able to select employees and reserve them. There will be no need to go anywhere," the minister said.
Mykhailo Fedorov also spoke about what the ministry is currently working on and what tasks are a priority for his team:
- "We are currently working with the team on strategic OKRs that will become our new development vector. Creating conditions for the development of the technology business remains a priority and an important focus."
- "We plan to improve the working conditions of Diia City. Currently, 1100+ Ukrainian and global companies have already joined the space. This year, we plan to expand our activities to the MedTech and HealthCare industries. In particular, those that develop bionic prostheses and manufacture electric vehicles."
- "Together with business, we are currently working on a platform that will help Ukrainian IT companies to establish cooperation with global players more effectively, as well as allow global companies to look for reliable IT service providers from Ukraine."
- "Our plans also include the UK-Ukraine TechBridge program with the British government. It opens up new opportunities for cooperation between Ukrainian and British companies, for attracting investment in the Ukrainian IT sector, and for raising the technological skills of Ukrainians. The program will help Ukrainian startups attract funding from British corporate and venture capital investors."
