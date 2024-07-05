Beta testing of electronic reservation has started in Diia - Fedorov

Today, the Diia app has launched beta testing of electronic reservations. It will last for several weeks, after which the online service will be released.

This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov during the general meeting of the IT Ukraine Association in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports citing DOU.

"Beta testing is going quite well through the Diia portal. The regulatory framework is already in place. Employees will be able to update their data in a few clicks, and this will be considered a military record document. Company managers will be able to select employees and reserve them. There will be no need to go anywhere," the minister said.

Read more: Draft law on economic reservation is planned to be put to vote in Verkhovna Rada by end of month, - "servant of people" Natalukha

Mykhailo Fedorov also spoke about what the ministry is currently working on and what tasks are a priority for his team: