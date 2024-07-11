Two dead and eight injured: Russians drop aerial bomb on Bilyi Kolodiazh village in Kharkiv region

The occupiers dropped an aerial bomb on the village of Bilyi Kolodiaz in the Kharkiv region, there are dead and injured.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy attacked the village of Bilyi Kolodiazh of the Vovchansk community.



The bomb hit the private sector.



Preliminary: at least two civilians were killed and eight more people were injured," the statement said.

See more: Ruscists fired at agricultural enterprise in Kharkiv region: 4 workers were wounded. PHOTOS

It is noted that emergency medics and rescuers are working at the site.