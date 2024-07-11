Ruscists fired at agricultural enterprise in Kharkiv region: 4 workers were wounded. PHOTOS

On the morning of 11 July, the Russian occupiers struck with a multiple rocket launcher at the territory of an agricultural enterprise in the village of Hlushkivka, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

"Occupants shelled an agricultural enterprise in Kharkiv region: firefighters extinguished the fire. Today, at about six in the morning, the enemy attacked an agricultural enterprise in the village of Hlushkivka, Kurylivka district, Kupiansk district. Four employees were wounded," the statement said.

It is noted that cattle were affected. A dry straw on an area of 150 square meters caught fire in an open space.

Rescuers and medics of the State Emergency Service worked on the fire under the threat of repeated shelling. The fire was extinguished.

According to the head of the RMA, Oleh Synehubov, four men were wounded in the strike - two were 43 years old, the others were 44 and 63 years old. One of the wounded is in serious condition. Three were hospitalized, one man refused hospitalisation.





