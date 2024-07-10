Russians shell Saltyne village in Kharkiv region: woman killed

Russian occupiers struck the village of Saltyne in the Derhachi community of the Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

A woman died as a result of the shelling.

"Rescuers are working at the scene, extinguishing fires in private houses and outbuildings. Three civilians who were inside the buildings were rescued," noted Syniehubov.

