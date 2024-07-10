Russians shell Saltyne village in Kharkiv region: woman killed
Russian occupiers struck the village of Saltyne in the Derhachi community of the Kharkiv region.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.
A woman died as a result of the shelling.
"Rescuers are working at the scene, extinguishing fires in private houses and outbuildings. Three civilians who were inside the buildings were rescued," noted Syniehubov.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password