Biden announces new aid package for Ukraine
During a meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the NATO summit, US President Joe Biden announced a new military aid package for Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
At the beginning of the meeting, Joe Biden said that he was "pleased to announce a new package of military assistance to Ukraine".
However, he did not elaborate on the details of the package. Earlier, the Associated Press reported that it was a $225 million aid package. According to them, it will include the Patriot air defence system.
