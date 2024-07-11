ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5478 visitors online
News Aid to Ukraine
4 956 34

Biden announces new aid package for Ukraine

Зеленський та Байден

During a meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the NATO summit, US President Joe Biden announced a new military aid package for Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

At the beginning of the meeting, Joe Biden said that he was "pleased to announce a new package of military assistance to Ukraine".

However, he did not elaborate on the details of the package. Earlier, the Associated Press reported that it was a $225 million aid package. According to them, it will include the Patriot air defence system.

Read more: US and Ukraine are discussing possibility of expanding authorization for handle US weapons on territory of RF - Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Smith

Author: 

Biden Joe (683) aid (2532) USA (6109)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 