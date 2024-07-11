Zaluzhnyi officially takes up his duties as Ambassador to UK

Former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that he had taken up his duties as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

He wrote about this in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that he had handed copies of his credentials to the Vice Marshal of the Diplomatic Corps accredited to the Royal Palace, the head of the Forin Office's Protocol Unit, Victoria Busby.

"The victory of Ukraine in the war against the Russian aggressor remains the main priority of my work and the work of the Embassy," Zaluzhnyi emphasized.

Appointment of Zaluzhnyi as Ambassador to the UK

On February 8, 2024, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Zaluzhnyi from the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian army, appointing Oleksandr Syrskyi to replace him. The next day, Zelenskyy awarded the former Commander-in-Chief the title of Hero of Ukraine. On March 7, the president approved Zaluzhnyi's candidacy for the post of ambassador to the United Kingdom. On May 9, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyy as ambassador to the United Kingdom.

In June, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukraine's newly appointed ambassador to Britain, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, was already completing preparations for the start of his diplomatic work.