Pentagon: New $225 million aid package for Ukraine will include Patriot battery and various types of ammunition

The US Department of Defense has provided details on the content of a new security assistance package for Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Pentagon press service.

The package worth $225 million will include:

One Patriot battery;

Munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS);

Stinger anti-aircraft missiles;

Ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);

155mm and 105mm artillery rounds;

Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) equipment and missiles;

Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems;

Small arms ammunition;

Demolitions munitions;

Spare parts, maintenance, and other ancillary equipment.

Read more: Denmark should give Ukraine all its air defense - Prime Minister Frederiksen