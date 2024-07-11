3 606 48
Pentagon: New $225 million aid package for Ukraine will include Patriot battery and various types of ammunition
The US Department of Defense has provided details on the content of a new security assistance package for Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Pentagon press service.
The package worth $225 million will include:
- One Patriot battery;
- Munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS);
- Stinger anti-aircraft missiles;
- Ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);
- 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds;
- Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) equipment and missiles;
- Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems;
- Small arms ammunition;
- Demolitions munitions;
- Spare parts, maintenance, and other ancillary equipment.
