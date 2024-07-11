ENG
Pentagon: New $225 million aid package for Ukraine will include Patriot battery and various types of ammunition

The US Department of Defense has provided details on the content of a new security assistance package for Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Pentagon press service.

The package worth $225 million will include:

  • One Patriot battery;
  • Munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS);
  • Stinger anti-aircraft missiles;
  • Ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);
  • 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds;
  • Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) equipment and missiles;
  • Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems;
  • Small arms ammunition;
  • Demolitions munitions;
  • Spare parts, maintenance, and other ancillary equipment.

