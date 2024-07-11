5 466 18
Denmark should give Ukraine all its air defense - Prime Minister Frederiksen
Denmark should give Ukraine all its air defense equipment.
This was stated by Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen during the NATO summit, Censor.NET reports citing Voice of America.
"We decided many months ago to give all our artillery to Ukraine. Why? Because Ukraine will use it better than Denmark. And now we have to do the same with air defense," Frederiksen said during the NATO summit in Washington.
In February 2023, Denmark handed over 19 Caesar self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine, all of which it had.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password