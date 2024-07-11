ENG
Norway allocates $93 million for air defense for Ukraine

Norway allocates $92.69 million to support Ukraine in the field of air defense.

This was stated by Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre at the NATO summit in Washington, Censor.NET reports citing LigaBusinessInform.

He emphasized that Ukrainians need more air defense to protect their population from Russian bombs and missiles.

