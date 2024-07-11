608 0
Norway allocates $93 million for air defense for Ukraine
Norway allocates $92.69 million to support Ukraine in the field of air defense.
This was stated by Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre at the NATO summit in Washington, Censor.NET reports citing LigaBusinessInform.
He emphasized that Ukrainians need more air defense to protect their population from Russian bombs and missiles.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password