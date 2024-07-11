Lithuania hands over new batch of military aid to Ukraine: UAVs and ammunition. PHOTO

On Thursday, 11 July, Ukraine received a new batch of military support from the Lithuanian government.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Defence of Lithuania.

"On 11 July, drones, ammunition of 5.56x45 mm calibre and folding beds for the Armed Forces of Ukraine were delivered to Ukraine," the statement said.

The defence ministry noted that Lithuania provides Ukraine with long-term support worth €1 billion.

"Lithuania has already provided Ukraine with military assistance worth about 641 million euros. This year, about 115 million euros have already been provided, and we strive to maintain this momentum - until victory," the Ministry of Defence added.

