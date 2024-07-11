Five countries of "drone coalition" set up €45 million joint fund for Ukraine

The countries of the "drone coalition" have created a fund worth more than 45 million euros, which will provide joint procurement for the rapid delivery of drones to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the UK Ministry of Defence.

It is noted that the joint fund will allow for joint procurement for the rapid and efficient supply of drones to Ukraine.

"On 10 July, we, the members of the Drone Coalition, signed a Memorandum of Understanding that contains a framework outlining the main activities of the Coalition, the management structure, and procurement mechanisms," the joint statement said.

Latvia provides a test site for UAVs. The United Kingdom has announced an industry competition on behalf of the Drone Coalition to develop and procure FPV drones. 265 applications have already been received.

Read more: Latvia to hand over more than 2500 drones to Ukraine as part of "drone coalition"

The applications are currently being evaluated and the first contracts are expected to be signed in August.

As part of the Memorandum, the countries announced the creation of a "drone coalition" fund to ensure joint procurement to deliver UAVs to Ukraine quickly and efficiently. It was led by the United Kingdom.

"To date, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Latvia, New Zealand and Sweden have pledged more than €45 million to the joint fund, and additional contributions are expected," the statement said.

Read more: Italy and France join coalition of drones for Ukraine

The statement noted the coalition's plans to supply one million FPV drones to Ukraine. Its members are also working to provide Kyiv with reconnaissance, attack and artificial intelligence drones, as well as counter-drone capabilities.

The countries participating in the "drone coalition" have also called on other states to contribute to its funding.