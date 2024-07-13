Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 557,770 people (+1,120 per day), 8,199 tanks, 15,216 artillery systems, 15,779 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 557,770 Russian invaders since the start of the full-scale invasion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 07.13.24 are estimated to be:

personnel - about 557,770 (+1,120) people,

tanks ‒ 8199 (+8) units,

armored combat vehicles ‒ 15,779 (+24) units,

artillery systems – 15216 (+58) units,

MLRS – 1119 (+0) units,

air defense equipment ‒ 889 (+1) units,

aircraft – 361 (+0) units,

helicopters – 326 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 12069 (+34),

cruise missiles ‒ 2397 (+0),

ships/boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 20461 (+52) units,

special equipment ‒ 2556 (+13)

