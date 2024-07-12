ENG
Occupier films place of strike of Ukrainian ammunition: "Guys were drinking tea. Himars strike - everyone was torn apart". VIDEO

A video has been posted online in which the occupier films the site of the HIMARS attack and describes the results of a successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers.

According to Censor.NET, the occupier said that a group of his accomplices were eliminated, a car and an armoured vehicle were destroyed.

