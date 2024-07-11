Destruction of enemy TOS-1A "Solntsepek" in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

Operators of FPV drones of the 59th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Yakiv Handziuk destroyed an enemy TOS-1A "Solntsepek" in the Pokrovsk direction.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

