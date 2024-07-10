SSU Special Forces defeat Russian Tor-M2 and Buk SAMs. VIDEO
Over the past two weeks, SSU special forces have used attack drones and other firepower to destroy: 30 tanks, 43 armoured personnel carriers, 56 artillery systems and MLRS, 12 air defence systems, 8 electronic warfare systems, 461 vehicles, 235 fortifications, 11 fuel and ammunition depots.
The soldiers destroyed the Russian Tor-M2 and Buk SAMs with RAM and Switchblade 600 drones, Censor.NET reports. In addition, 485 occupants were killed.
