Over the past two weeks, SSU special forces have used attack drones and other firepower to destroy: 30 tanks, 43 armoured personnel carriers, 56 artillery systems and MLRS, 12 air defence systems, 8 electronic warfare systems, 461 vehicles, 235 fortifications, 11 fuel and ammunition depots.

The soldiers destroyed the Russian Tor-M2 and Buk SAMs with RAM and Switchblade 600 drones, Censor.NET reports. In addition, 485 occupants were killed.

