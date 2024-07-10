ENG
Soldiers of 93rd SMB eliminate occupier with accurate ammunition in Bakhmut direction. VIDEO

Aerial reconnaissance pilots of the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade "Kholodnyi Yar" eliminated the occupier in the Bakhmut direction by an accurate drop of ammunition.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.

Russian Army (9378) liquidation (2497) 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade (90)
