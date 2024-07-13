ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9407 visitors online
News War
9 829 4

Ukrainian defenders destroy enemy UAV pilots. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Griffon UAV unit of the 501st Separate Marine Battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated a group of occupants hiding in the building.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Operational Armed Forces of Ukraine telegram channel.

See also Censor.NET: Drone operators attacked a Russian boat in the Kherson region. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (10057) liquidation (2762)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 