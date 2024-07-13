Ukrainian defenders destroy enemy UAV pilots. VIDEO
Soldiers of the Griffon UAV unit of the 501st Separate Marine Battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated a group of occupants hiding in the building.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Operational Armed Forces of Ukraine telegram channel.
