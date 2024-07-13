Ukraine plans to ratify Rome Statute by end of year - PO

Ukraine has resumed work on the ratification of the Rome Statute, and the issue may be resolved by the end of this year.

According to Censor.NET, citing Voice of America, this was stated by Iryna Mudra, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

"I personally support the ratification. I know that the Prosecutor General supports it, as well as the relevant parliamentary committee. I think we will do it together. I aim to resolve the issue of ratification by the end of this year," she said.

Mudra explained that the problems with ratification are also related to the fact that in previous years there were not quite correct communication messages that were supposed to justify the expediency of ratifying the Rome Statute. "That's why there was a really wrong impression in this regard, which, unfortunately, is quite ingrained in the minds of the military," she added.

As noted, the misconception is that as soon as Ukraine ratifies the Rome Statute, it will become the basis for bringing the Ukrainian military and leadership to justice in the International Criminal Court. However, Mudra is convinced that from a legal point of view, this is an incorrect statement.

After all, Ukraine adopted two declarations of recognition of the ICC's jurisdiction back in 2014 and 2015. "So, in fact, we have already recognised its jurisdiction. The ICC can already bring our citizens to justice. There are no new risks with the ratification of the Rome Statute. And this must be clearly understood and explained to the military, which is what we have started to do," Mudra said.

As the Deputy Head of the Presidential Office explained, the ICC is complementary in nature, meaning that it only complements the national judicial systems of states to ensure the inevitability of punishment for the most serious international crimes. Therefore, the ICC can exercise its jurisdiction only if the national courts of a state are unable or unwilling to investigate these crimes on their own.

"It is not a substitute for our law enforcement and judicial authorities. Yes, the military is afraid that the Russians are recording certain actions by our soldiers. And that they will try to submit this to the ICC. But this will only be possible if our law enforcement and judicial system does not investigate and ensure accountability for crimes," she added.

Mudra also said that Ukraine will only benefit from the ratification of the Rome Statute, as the country will become a full-fledged member of the ICC. "We will also get the right, in particular, to nominate our own judge to the ICC. We will also be able to take part in the conference of participants, i.e. influence the processes. Ratification will be an impetus for the harmonisation of national legislation. I am currently working with the military to dispel their fears and doubts and to refute previously formed incorrect impressions," she explained.