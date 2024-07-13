There have been attempts to kill Putin, but so far they have failed - Budanov

There have already been attempts to assassinate Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, but so far they have all failed.

This was stated by the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov in an interview with NV, Censor.NET reports.

"There have been attempts to kill Putin, but, as you can see, they have been unsuccessful so far," he said.

Budanov agreed that Putin has long been no longer a compromise figure for his environment.

Watch more: Budanov on preparation of Russians for strikes on territory of Russian Federation by Western missiles: "As they say, it’s too late to drink Borjomi". VIDEO

He is also confident that after the death of the Kremlin leader, Russians will feel the same way they did when another dictator, Joseph Stalin, died.

"She (Budanov's grandmother - Ed.) said that people then (after Stalin's death - Ed.) felt that their whole world had collapsed, they did not understand how to live on. Putin has been in power for more than 20 years, so it will be a very similar feeling, and now Russians are afraid of losing him because he is the guarantor of their life stability," Budanov adds.