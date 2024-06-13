ENG
Budanov on preparation of Russians for strikes on territory of Russian Federation by Western missiles: "As they say, it’s too late to drink Borjomi". VIDEO

The Ukrainian army is already striking at Russian territory with Western missile systems.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, in response to a question about whether Russia was preparing for such attacks.

"They already feel it. As they say, it's too late to drink Borjomi," Budanov said.

