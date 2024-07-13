Russians send "militias" to occupied territories of southern Ukraine - National Resistance Centre

РRussians are bringing "militias" to the occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions to patrol settlements.

This was reported by the National Resistance Centre (NRC), Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the Kremlin is creating a parallel reality in which there is support among the locals in the temporarily occupied territories of the south and there is a "people's militia".

"The so-called volunteers in the militia patrol the settlements of the TOT in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. Their main task is not to fight crime, but to make sure that no one takes pictures of the location of the Russian Armed Forces in the TOT.

However, the number of "militias" among the locals is small, so the enemy forms groups of "veterans of the Armed Forces of Ukraine" from the territories occupied in 2014. For this, they receive a salary and a social package. Often, the 'militias' are settled in the apartments of those who left the region because of the occupation," the NRC said.